August 18 2023 - 9:00am
Letter: Gillespie using electoral allowance to 'voice' his position
Do Mid-Coasters agree to our elected member using his taxpayer paid electoral allowance (as done by all members) to distribute pamphlets which include misinformation, possibly protected by parliamentary privilege, about the Voice Referendum?

