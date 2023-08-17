Letter: Gillespie using electoral allowance to 'voice' his position

Do Mid-Coasters agree to our elected member using his taxpayer paid electoral allowance (as done by all members) to distribute pamphlets which include misinformation, possibly protected by parliamentary privilege, about the Voice Referendum?
Federal Member for Lyne, Dr Gillespie does this in support of the National's exceptionally premature no position.
Contrary to his assertion of insufficient detail, extensive information is easily available to him, and all voters, in the explanatory memorandum by the independent Solicitor-General on the Australian Parliament House's website www.aph.gov.au.
By claiming only "five days", Dr Gillespie denies the historical truth that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples have been advocating formally since 1937 and informally for many years earlier, for representation in making laws which affect them.
And, he ignores that the Voice proposal resulted from dialogue and consultation including by a Liberal-National government in 2015, culminating in the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.
The Indigenous Voice co-design process began in 2018 and the Referendum Working Group.
The independent solicitor-general specifically says the Voice will not disrupt or overwhelm our legal system, contrary to Dr Gillespie's claim.
The solicitor-general also confirms that the Voice is consistent with, and an enhancement of, our Constitution.
Before elected to represent us in federal parliament, as a medical practitioner, I assume Dr Gillespie would listen carefully and respectfully to his patients to understand and appreciate their problems and needs, before giving his considered advice.
This is all that First Nation Peoples ask.
Give us a Voice they say, one that can't be removed at the whim of government.
