Museum spruce up
Thanks to the male volunteers at the museum for the upgrade they are doing on the boating room with internal work on floor and ceiling and the repainting of the front fence and the replacing of the rope at the driveway entrance - it will certainly look great when it is finished.
The next meeting of the Historical Society has been set down for Tuesday, August 22 commencing at 9am. Membership renewals are currently being taken and new members are most welcome. It is hoped to be able to have a garage sale in early October with the date still to be confirmed.
Happy 90th birthday wishes
Congratulations and many happy birthday wishes go out to friend Mrs Marcia Ellis who celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday, August 9. I hear that there was a special celebration and gathering of friends and family at the family home on the weekend prior to the big day. May you have many more happy times ahead Marcia, and all the best from your local friends of Tinonee Friendship Group, Tinonee Hall Committee and Tinonee Museum.
Sad news on passing
Tinonee has lost another of its well known residents with the passing of Maxwell Reginald Allen, known to all as Max, on August 5 at the age of 87 years. Max is survived by his loving wife Helen and daughters Samantha and Melinda and was a loving grandfather to six and great grandfather to seven.
Max's funeral was held on Thursday, August 10.at the Manning Great Lakes Chapel.
Many will remember Max as the maker of beautiful hand-crafted pens which he sold to help several charities. Rest in Peace Max.
Tinonee Public School
Tinonee Public School showed its support to our winning Matildas last Monday and that was even before we had the amazing win on Saturday, August 12. As a result the students were filmed by the local Channel 7 news crew on Friday before the big match with many of the students wearing green and gold clothes.
This week students have been celebrating Science Week as well as Bullying No Way! Day on Friday, August 18. Next week will be a busy week as Book Week begins on Monday and culminates with a Book Week Parade on Wednesday, August 23.
Lest we forget
Friday, August 18 marks the 47th anniversary of the day Australian solders died in battle with the North Vietnamese in a rubber plantation. It is now known as Vietnam Veterans Day, a war in which many young men participated, and this included several cousins and my younger brother John, who thankfully came through it unscathed. We say a huge "thank you" to each and everyone who served and we remember those who didn't return. Lest we forget.
Spring is on its way
Noticed the blossoms are out on the peach trees near The Bight and along Tinonee Road as well as all our golden wattle which has been in full colour, which means that spring is just around the corner. The light shower of rain we had mid week was very nice but we still need a little more as it has dried out considerably.
Grateful thanks
Many thanks to Leanne of Wingham who found hubby's credit card which he had dropped on Tuesday morning whilst doing some shopping. It has been returned safely to him for which he/we are very grateful with our sincere thanks to this honest lady who tracked him for its safe return.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.