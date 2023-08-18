Manning River Times
Jacob Clark mixes hockey, touch football and racing powerboats

By Mick McDonald
August 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Hockey and touch football representative Jacob Clark is this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order from long-time supporters, Iguana.
VERSATILE Jacob Clark has enjoyed a busy few months playing representative hockey and touch football.

