VERSATILE Jacob Clark has enjoyed a busy few months playing representative hockey and touch football.
He was named in the NSW under 13 hockey development squad following the state championships in July at Tamworth. Jacob was among the younger players who attended trials held in Moorebank earlier this month and although he didn't make the NSW team, he said it was a great experience. It was the first time he'd attended a state selection trial.
Earlier this week he also found out he has been included in the performance pathways squad for the 2024 under 14 state side.
Jacob is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Manning were finalists in division two in the state titles, beaten 4-2 by Southern Highlands in the decider. Jacob played right attacking midfield and thought he had a 'pretty good' tournament.
He started hockey when he was five in the Manning association's minkey program run on Saturday mornings. This is used as a prelude to competition hockey.
Jacob was '9 turning 10' when he was named in his first representative side, the Manning under 11s and he's been in the Manning squad ever since for state championships.
He's also been a member of the Hunter Primary Schools hockey side for the past three years. Jacob went to state with Hunter in May with the side finishing fifth overall.
Jacob also represented Hunter in touch football at state this year and came home with a silver medal.
While he enjoys touch and has also played for Taree at State Junior Cup level, he said hockey's is his preferred sport.
"I also played rugby league for about four years along with hockey,'' he said.
"But I had to decide which one I wanted to play and I chose hockey.''
Jacob is now preparing for the semi-finals of the Manning junior competition starting tomorrow, where he plays for Tigers. He's in division two (under 14s) and his side finished the competition-proper in second place.
However, he isn't restricted to the land. He also races powerboats in the junior divisions.
"I've been around boats since I was born and I've always had a feel for it,'' he said.
However, it was watching Australian Formula 1 driver Kye Cornall from Cundletown race that inspired him to get behind the wheel.
"I probably race three times a year,'' he said.
He drives in the J1 class, which is for 15 horse power boats.
"We're currently getting a new boat built and we'll be ready to go again,'' Jacob said.
When he's finished in the junior divisions, Jacob hopes to graduate into the big boats.
"It is a bit expensive though,'' he added.
Jacob is in year six at Cundletown Public, where he's also the school captain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.