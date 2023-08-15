Manning River Times
A business in Enterprise Court was broken into on August 13

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
File picture

Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man responsible for a break and enter at Forster.

