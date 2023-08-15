Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man responsible for a break and enter at Forster.
About 7.20am on Sunday, August 13 a business in Enterprise Court, Forster was broken into and a substantial amount of property was stolen.
As inquiries continue, police are now appealing for anyone who has information about this incident or who may have seen anyone in the vicinity during this time frame.
Investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage, which may be able to assist with this investigation.
In particular, police are seeking to identify the male seen at the location at the time of the break and enter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Forster Police on 6555 1299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
