IT'S all or nothing for Taree City going into the final round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on Sunday against Port Sharks at Port Macquarie.
The Bulls must beat Port to have a hope of playing finals football for the first time since 2017. A loss means the end of the season. That's the simple equation.
Taree sits on 13 points and in sixth spot, one shy of both the Sharks and Wingham Tigers. Wingham meets second placed Port City on Saturday at Wingham.
A draw's no good for the Bulls, even if Wingham lose to the Breakers, as Taree's points differential (-50) is inferior to the Tigers.
"If we lose we're out - the boys know what's in front of us now,'' Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard said.
"It's all riding on this week.''
Hazard believes the Bulls have to post first points this week to get some confidence back. Taree blew a chance to claim a finals berth when outplayed by Wingham last Saturday, with the 20-16 score flattering them. The Bulls were down 20-0 early in the second half before scoring three tries late in the contest - all off kicks.
Hazard agreed his side's defence in the first half was particularly poor.
"Hopefully we can get out there and get the first try and keep that momentum going,'' Hazard said.
If we lose we're out - the boys know what's in front of us now- Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard
Hazard knows the Sharks have plenty to play for as well. They're still a chance of making third or they could be playing for fourth or fifth, depending on how results go on Saturday in the Wingham/Port City and Old Bar/Macleay Mustangs encounters. If the Bulls down the Sharks and Wingham beat Port City, the Sharks would miss out on a top five spot completely.
"They touched us up in the last round as well,'' Hazard said, referring to Port's 42-12 win at Taree in July.
"The Sharks will be up for it and they'll get a lot of confidence from the last game against us. They have a few handy players and some big middles.
"But we know we can play good footy as long as we hold the ball. There's no excuse this week.''
Whatever the result on Sunday the Bulls can look back on what has been the club's best campaign since 2017. Taree finished with the wooden spoon in 2019/21 and 22. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic.
However, Hazard said previously close enough isn't good enough. He'll label the season a disappointment if his side isn't playing after this weekend.
THREE of the four games in this weekend's final round will have a bearing on top five placings. The other - between Wauchope and Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday at Wauchope, will decide last spot.
The Hawks go into the game with a one point lead over the Blues, but with an inferior differential. While the Hawks have been reasonably competitive at Tuncurry this year, they've struggled away from home.
Meanwhile Group Three Junior Rugby League semi-finals continue at Port Macquarie and Tuncurry this weekend. International grades (under 13s to 16s) will be played at Tuncurry on Sunday,
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
