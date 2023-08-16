Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Manning River Orchid Society spring show

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Wells demonstrates how to pot an orchid at the orchid society's winter show in June. Picture by Scott Calvin
Rob Wells demonstrates how to pot an orchid at the orchid society's winter show in June. Picture by Scott Calvin

Manning Valley Orchid Society promises a colourful display at its spring show on August 25 and 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.