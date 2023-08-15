Captain Australia, aka Simon Harvey, is the newest superhero in the eyes of Wingham Public School students.
Simon dropped in to the school on Tuesday, August 14 to meet the students as he is making his way walking around Australia to raise funds for the The Kid's Cancer Project.
He had someone special to meet at the school - his little mate, Archer Pittorini, a fellow person who has been dealt the burden of a cancer diagnosis.
in 2019 Archer was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Since being diagnosed he has had two bone marrow transplants and spent a lot of time in hospital - 92 days for the first transplant, and 147 for the second.
"And that's not including all the other admissions," Archer's mum, Dianne said.
Archer is currently clear and healthy and having regular checks to make sure he stays that way.
Simon met Archer during his first fundraising walk from Brisbane to Melbourne, when a friend of the Pittorini's asked Captain Australia to give Archer a shout out, and their friendship grew from there.
Simon himself has had his own battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four head and neck cancer.
"I was given six months to live. I was not meant to survive my treatment," he said.
The treatment was chemotherapy and radiation.
"I had a possibility that chemoradiation would shrink it, so that they could break my jaw get in there, do some surgery."
Not only did it shrink it, it got rid of it entirely.
"I feel so lucky and so grateful and so blessed that I have to turn these extra days that have been given to me to service to help other people with the same predicament," Simon said.
Fundraising by talking "long walks" is not new to Captain Australia. He walked from Brisbane to Melbourne in 2021/22.
"I needed to heal myself. I was broken inside. And by being out in nature and walking every day I was able to process all of those feelings and start to feel a lot better. And by being of service to a charity, I just made myself stronger and stronger. So it was really really a wonderful thing that first big walk and that's why I'm doing it again," Simon said.
This time, he is walking from Brisbane to Brisbane, "taking the long way around", he said, doing a lap clockwise around Australia, just him, and a backpack, and a flag advertising what he is doing. No support crew. He started out on July 16, and estimates it will take him 18 months to complete the lap of Australia.
He sleeps in a hammock by the roadside and eats protein bars. Occasionally a passerby will stop and give him money, specifying they want him to use it get a decent meal. Occasionally he will get invited to stay the night by a farmer, and he gets to wash himself and his clothes.
"A shower is an absolute joy!" Simon said.
Students and staff celebrated Captain Australia's visit to the school by dressing in superhero costumes. An assembly was held with the whole school in attendance, with Captain Australia explaining to the children why he was there, and taking questions from them. And the questions didn't stop; they would have kept going had the assembly not been wound up.
At the end of the assembly, Captain Australia was presented with a "cheque" for $570, which was raised on the day for The Kids' Cancer Project.
Captain Australia clearly made an impression on the students. After the assembly, while Simon was having a chat with Archer in the hall after the other students had left, one student came in and said "I've got two dollars", and gave it to Captain Australia to put toward the charity.
Simon is spending a few days in the area with friend Jock Martin, who has organised a fundraising night at Manning Point Bowling Club on Friday night, August 18.
There will be auctions to raise money for The Kids' Cancer Project, and you can meet the superhero himself on the night.
Simon is hoping to raise $1 million for the charity. You can follow his progress around Australia via the Captain Australia's Big Lap Facebook page, and donate at capsbiglap.au.
Learn more about Simon and Captain Australia at captainaustralia.online.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
