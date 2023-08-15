Motorists travelling along the Pacific Highway near Bulahdelah can be assured a more comfortable trip following the completion of a new amenities block.
Located in Lions Park, the new structure was made possible via a $300,000 federal government local roads and community infrastructure program grant.
The popular rest area, just off the Pacific Highway south of Bulahdelah, was maintained by the local Lions club, which also provided the barbecue and picnic shelters.
Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie acknowledged MidCoast Council on completing the project.
"I've been working with council to address local community priorities through the local roads and community infrastructure program," Dr Gillespie said.
"Investing in local community infrastructure such as this, will ensure our community has access to modern, safe, and inclusive amenities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.