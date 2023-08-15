Bright sparkie heads to WorldSkills National Championships

Apprentice Kyle Polidano is feeling as cool as a cucumber, but concedes that might change when he gets down to Melbourne.
Kyle is travelling from his home in Marlee to Victoria on Wednesday to take part in the 2023 WorldSkills Australia National Championships, in hopes of earning a gold medal for being the nation's best electrical apprentice.
The competition takes place over three days from Thursday, August 17, and winners go on to represent Australia in the WorldSkills International Championships in Lyon, France in 2024.
To earn his spot at the national competition, Kyle competed against his fellow electrotechnology classmates at Port Macquarie TAFE. Kyle said it felt "pretty overwhelming" when he found out he would be the one to compete at a national level.
"I didn't expect it. Yeah, it's a good outcome," he said.
Kyle is employed by MCS Electrical in Taree and has worked there for three years. He says his employers have been very supportive of Kyle taking time off to take part in WorldSkills.
Kyle had his sights set on becoming an electrician from a young age.
"It started in year seven, or maybe even younger," he said.
"I used to live in Sydney. And when we first moved up here, we had a couple storms and stuff, and the power was constantly going out, and I wanted to be the one to go fix it and get power back. That's what really cemented it.
"But, I've always found it interesting."
What he most likes about the trade is the puzzle solving.
"It's always something different; it's never never the same problem. It makes you really use your brain," Kyle said.
WorldSkills is a not-for-profit organisation that champions excellence in vocational, technological and service-oriented careers. To learn more about WorldSkills Australia go to www.worldskills.org.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
