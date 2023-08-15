Letter: Saving koalas

Koalas, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. That's less than 27 years away.
In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer likely on the way, fire risk is heightened. The last fires burnt 5.5 million hectares in New South Wales, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas.
It is therefore completely inappropriate for logging or development to be continuing in areas known to contain koalas or other endangered species.
Fortunately, the MidCoast Council is committed to protecting endangered species and are seeking consolidation of two koala habitat protection chapters ("MidCoast Council continues commitment to protect endangered species" Manning River Times, 15/8).
