Manning River Times
Home/Comment/Opinion

The Smith Family winter appeal

August 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Taylor, Chief Executive Officer The Smith Family. Picture supplied.
Doug Taylor, Chief Executive Officer The Smith Family. Picture supplied.

I'm writing to express my deep appreciation and thanks to everyone across NSW who supported The Smith Family's 2023 Winter Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.