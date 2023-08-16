Money from mullets: World's Greatest Shave at Coopernook Hotel

Tired of having to look at an employee's "really long" mullet, licensee manager of the Coopernook Hotel, Tammy Minett suggested it was time said employee did something about it.
"We kept telling him, 'It's terrible. You've got to shave it off'," Tammy said.
To further impel said employee to get rid of the offending hair style, Tammy suggested he and other staff, many who have long hair and long beards, lose their locks for a good cause
"I said would you guys be interested in doing the World's Greatest Shave and make a bit of day out of it, and they were like, 'Yeah, hell yeah. Let's do it!' and we got everybody on board, which is good."
Coopernook Hotel's World's Greatest Shave Day is on Saturday, August 26, from 11am until around 8pm.
Musical entertainment by local acts will go all day and night, and the restaurant will also be open for the entire proceedings.
The main event, the shave, takes place at 2pm. Five staff members and two locals will be taking part, with five completely shaving their heads, one shaving off their beard and getting a haircut, and one having his goatee dyed. Local hairdresser Toni Allport and her daughter will be providing their services.
There will a raffle with the winners deciding what cut and/or colour two of the participants will receive.
Two major auctions will take place, with one item being a framed Wests Tigers jersey signed by the full team, and the other a pair of signed boxing gloves donated by World Featherweight Champion Beck Hawker.
Kids are catered for with indoor and outdoor games and face painting.
Tammy said they are hoping to raise $20,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. QR codes will be set up in the pub on the day as well as a donation box. If you are unable to make it on the day, but would like to donate, go to worldsgreatestshave.com and search for Coopernook Hotel.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
