As part of National Family History Month taking place throughout August, the Manning Wallamba Family History Society will be staging a special workshop called First Steps to your Family Tree.
To be held at MidCoast Library in Taree on Saturday, August 19, the event runs from 10am and will assist those interested in getting started along the path of their own genealogy path.
"We're hoping to attract people to come in and look at our resources and hopefully start their own family tree, to discover their family history," society secretary, Barbara Waters said.
The event will be the society's first for a number of years and organisers are hoping to welcome people back to the fold while encouraging those new to genealogy to take up an interest.
It will be an opportunity to help celebrate national family history month and also possibly find out some interesting and previously unknown details of your own family.
Admission is free however bookings are essential.
For tickets phone Taree Library on 6592 5290 or drop into the library to book.
