Manning River Times
Home/Community/History

First Steps to your Family Tree workshop at Taree Library

By Rick Kernick
August 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning River Times office in Commerce Street Taree, circa late 1890's. Picture supplied by Manning Wallamba Family History Society.
Manning River Times office in Commerce Street Taree, circa late 1890's. Picture supplied by Manning Wallamba Family History Society.

As part of National Family History Month taking place throughout August, the Manning Wallamba Family History Society will be staging a special workshop called First Steps to your Family Tree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.