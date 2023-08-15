Manning River Times
Thunderbolts Way upgrade from Giro Road intersection north starts August 21

By Staff Reporters
August 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Work to start on Thunderbolts Way upgrade
MidCoast Council is about to begin asphalting work on a 2.5 kilometre section of Thunderbolts Way, starting at the intersection of Giro Road and heading north.

