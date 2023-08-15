Women from across the state have converged on Dubbo for the NSW Nationals Women's Council conference.
Designed to help shape policies to support community interests, the conference including four Lyne electorate delegates, Jenny Gardiner, Diamond Beach, Carolyn Fowler, Brombin, Katrina Carlton, Old Bar joined Lyne Federal Electorate Council chairman, Alison Penfold said.
"We all agreed this was a really terrific conference with lots of activities to make us stronger local advocates and more able to influence the development of policy within the NSW Nationals," Ms Penfold said.
"The conference included sessions on developing policy motions and insights from the Country Women's Association on membership retention and development," she said.
"I also participated in a deeply raw panel discussion about the opportunities and challenges of being a regional woman and what motivates and drives us to get involved in politics.
"The conference also debated a number of issues including on increasing the profile of the Nationals policy platform, dealing with net zero emissions, ways of addressing the housing crisis in regional towns and restricting the power of supermarkets through new transparency measures.
"The resolutions stemming from this debate will now go to our next annual general conference and if adopted, will become Nationals policy."
The conference also debated a number of issues including on increasing the profile of the Nationals policy platform, dealing with net zero emissions, ways of addressing the housing crisis in regional towns and restricting the power of supermarkets through new transparency measures.- Lyne Federal Electorate Council chairman, Alison Penfold
During the Women's Council annual general meeting, held as part of the conference, Katrina Carlon was re-elected to the executive committee.
The conference also was attended by parliamentary representatives, including Nationals NSW leader, Dugald Saunders, deputy leader, Bronnie Taylor and MLC, Sarah Mitchell.
"There is of course the social aspect of coming to conference to meet with our friends from across the state.
"The fellowship and collegiality we share is a really empowering force and we are all more emboldened than ever to make positive change."
The NSW Nationals Women's council is held annually in different locations around the state.
Anyone interested learning more about the work of Women's Council and getting involved can contact Alison Penfold on 0408 633 026 or visit www.nswnationals.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.