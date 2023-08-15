Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Nationals Women's Council conference

By Staff Writers
August 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lizzy Sarks (Port Macquarie), Hon Jenny Gardiner, Carolyn Fowler, Katrina Carlon and Alison Penfold ***.
Lizzy Sarks (Port Macquarie), Hon Jenny Gardiner, Carolyn Fowler, Katrina Carlon and Alison Penfold ***.

Women from across the state have converged on Dubbo for the NSW Nationals Women's Council conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.