Harrington Waters Golf Club's women's open day attracts a big field

By Staff Reporters
August 15 2023 - 10:00am
Taree golfer Cindy Googh was division one runner up in the Harrington Waters women's open day.
HARRINGTON Waters Golf Club's annual women's open day attracted players from Walcha, South West Rocks, Bulahdelah as well as local clubs.

