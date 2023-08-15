HARRINGTON Waters Golf Club's annual women's open day attracted players from Walcha, South West Rocks, Bulahdelah as well as local clubs.
A large contingent visited from Emerald Downs which is a relatively new club.
Open days traditionally focus on bringing visitors to the club and showcasing the course and promoting friendly interaction with golfers from other areas. Both the weather and the course conditions were perfect on the day.
Some high scores reflected on the weather and course conditions.
Division one winner was Karen Rumbel from Kew with Cindy Googh from Club Taree runner up. Faye O'Brien from Emerald Downs was third.
Division two winner was Patsy Choo, also from Kew, with runner up Julie Prykaza from Tallwoods and Di Pasfield from Harrington Waters third.
Third division winner was Deb Brown from South West Rocks, Di Lamborne from Frederickton second and Jenny Kniepp form Harrington Waters third.
