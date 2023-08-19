WHAT can I say - motor shows and rain don't mix well!
Sunday, August 6 was forecast to have heavy rain, with the likelihood at 90 per cent.
The day dawned with high cloud, and not a sign of rain. Some 80 vehicles turned up, including a display by the SES and two of Taree Towing's immaculate trucks.
The DONK club had a display of stationary engines as well as their cars.
Around 8am as promised by the weather bureau the rain rolled in, quite heavy at times.
This saw the motor show virtually collapse with all the vehicles leaving reasonably quickly. All gone by 10.30am.
A highlight of the show for me was a gentleman who trailered his immaculate Yellow 350 Holden Monaro all the way from Yass.
A very big thank you to Ray, Brian, Madi and Ethan for their help.
The markets also struggled with numbers right down, probably only 25 per cent of what would have been expected.
Again the women under my daughter Megan;s leadership did a sterling job.
Roll on 2024 in sunshine we hope.
