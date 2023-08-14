Asphalting to start on Wingham Road

Asphalting on Wingham Road
Asphalting is slated to start Tuesday night, August 15.
The asphalting is expected to happen in two stages. The first will go through until Friday night, August 18.
It will then re-commence on Monday night, August 21 and expected to finish up the following night, weather permitting.
The work will be conducted during the night (between 6pm and 3am) to have minimal impact on traffic flows.
Residents travelling between Taree and Wingham are being cautioned that there will be traffic controls in place and short delays are expected.
