Manning River Times
Home/News

Asphalting to start on Wingham Road

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asphalting on Wingham Road is expected to be completed by August 23. Picture supplied
Asphalting on Wingham Road is expected to be completed by August 23. Picture supplied

Asphalting on Wingham Road

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.