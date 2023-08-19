Dying or death - they're not words that easily roll off the tongue.
But, at some stage in our lives we are going to have to face it.
It's inevitable - everyone will die.
Now there's a new group in the community which can help families and friends through the difficult process of saying goodbye to a special person.
And, it's all under the one roof.
Located on The Lakes Way, Forster, Great Lakes Funerals opened its doors earlier this year after realising there was a real need for a space in Forster and the surrounding area.
With the exception of The Green Cathedral, Tiona, Great Lakes Funerals is the only non-denominational chapel in the Great Lakes.
"The only option previously was to go to a church and have the service conducted by a minister," funeral director, Chris Lambie said.
"The advantage here is the service can be conducted by a minister or a priest, rabbi or imam, or a family member," he said.
This may include different types of ceremonies, burial or cremation options, cultural needs and customisation of funeral products and services.
A coffin, which is often a major focal point of any funeral, comes in a variety of options from a traditional wooden or decorated box to ash urns, t-lights, necklaces and glassware and paper-mache designed vessels.
The purpose-built, fully equipped funeral home features an on-site chapel and tea rooms, reception areas and visitation rooms.
Two large TV screens also have been erected in the 280-seat chapel to provide visual tributes and live streaming. Screens also have been erected outside the chapel for the overflow.
"Our chapel is able to cater for a small, intimate gathering to a large celebration of life," general manager, Lloyd Ninham said.
"We have installed the latest audio visual technologies with the capability to provide visual tributes and live streaming," he said.
"We can tailor a funeral service to the specific needs and preferences of your family.
"This may include different types of funeral ceremonies, burial or cremation options, cultural needs and customisations of funeral produces and services."
An open day, held earlier this month, attracted more than 300 people all eager to satisfy their curiosity.
"It was a great opportunity for members of the public to see what we have to offer," Mr Ninham said.
He said people also were welcome to 'pop-in' during the week to inspect the premises.
The service provided by Great Lakes Funerals extends along the entire gamut of arranging a funeral.
With more than 30 years experience in the industry - 16 of those years in the Great Lakes - Chris said his job was much more than being a funeral director.
"I like to help people; it's about picking up people at their lowest and helping them," he said.
"And, it's about making sure everything is in place at that sad day in their life."
