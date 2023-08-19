Manning River Times
Home/News
Business

Great Lakes Funerals offers an almost infinite range of services

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Empathy and compassion are trademarks of Great Lakes Funerals' team, Emma Millington, Luke Miller, Chris Lambie and Lloyd Ninham. Picture Scott Calvin.
Empathy and compassion are trademarks of Great Lakes Funerals' team, Emma Millington, Luke Miller, Chris Lambie and Lloyd Ninham. Picture Scott Calvin.

Dying or death - they're not words that easily roll off the tongue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.