Woman to face court on drug and knife possession charges

A 25-year-old Taree woman will face court later this month on charges relating to drug and knife possione.
Police stopped the woman in Wynter Street, Taree at about 2pm on July 18, due to her manner of driving.
Police said she was subjected to drug and alcohol testing, returning a positive test result to methylamphetamine.
Police allege during a search of her vehicle, a pocketknife was located in the driver's door pocket, and a small plastic resealable bag containing a crystal substance was found in her purse.
The woman was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station for a secondary oral fluid test, which police say again returned a positive result to methylamphetamine.
"A further sample was forwarded to the NSW Forensic and Analytical Science Service for analysis, and if this analysis returns a positive result, the driver will be charged for this offence at a later date," a police spokesman said.
The driver was issued a Court Attendance Notice for drug and knife offences to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, August 29.
