Manning Great Lakes Police are trying to locate the owner/s of property which was located during a search warrant for another unrelated matter.
During this investigation police located several knives which are believed to be stolen.
Police wish to speak to anyone who has been the victim of a break and enter, steal from motor vehicle or any other stealing incident who may be the owner of this property.
Police say if you believe this is your property or have other information relating to these knives please contact the Taree Proactive Crime Team on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence, police said.
