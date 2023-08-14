Manning River Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

Significant amount of tobacco stolen from Wingham business on August 6

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 14 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham business targeted by thieves
Wingham business targeted by thieves

Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for a break and enter offence at Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.