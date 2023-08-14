Wingham business targeted by theives

Manning Great Lakes Police are appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for a break and enter offence at Wingham.
Sometime between 2.30am - 4am on Sunday, August 6 a business in Isabella Street, Wingham was broken into and a substantial amount of tobacco was stolen.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who has information about this incident or who may have seen anyone in the vicinity during this time frame. Investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage, which may be able to assist with this investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Taree Detectives on 5594 8299 or contact Crime Stoppers on: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Police event E77843511 relates to this incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
