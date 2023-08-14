MANNING hockey players Lara Watts and Priya Bourke have been named in Australian Country sides.
This following the Australian Country Championships played in Shepparton. They were members of the NSW side beaten by Queensland in the final. Scores were locked at 3-3 at fulltime, with Queensland winning the wobble off 4-3.
Watts will tour Borneo with the Australian Country under 21 side while Bourke is off to New Zealand with the open women's side. Both went to Indonesia with the Australian Country under 21 side last January. Bourke captained the team.
Watts plays for Tigers in the Manning competition and Bourke for Chatham. They both represented NSW at last year's national country championships in Western Australia, where NSW was beaten by Queensland in the final.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
