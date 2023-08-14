Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning players named in Australian Country hockey sides

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priya Bourke and Lara Watts have been selected in Australian Country women's hockey teams
Priya Bourke and Lara Watts have been selected in Australian Country women's hockey teams

MANNING hockey players Lara Watts and Priya Bourke have been named in Australian Country sides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.