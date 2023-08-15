THE Frost Shield could return to Old Bar Squash Centre in the future.
Each team was represented by 10 players.
Matches started on Friday afternoon, with the tournament running through to 2pm on Sunday.
With only three courts available the format was rejigged with games shortened, which seemed to be popular. Every player contested five games over the weekend.
"This was experimental to see if an event of this calibre could be run at a small centre,'' Robyn Stevens from Old Bar Squash Centre said.
"We can apply to host it again, but it gives organisers the option of moving it to centres where it hasn't previously been available. Now that there are a lot more centres available, more will apply to hold it.''
Port Macquarie was the overall winner. Darryl Moscatt, Lee Halloran and Mike Tarn were the best performed Taree players.
