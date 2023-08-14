Letter: The Voice should be about what's fair

I was sorry to read (Lyne MP) David Gillespie's recent political leaflet about The Voice. He makes it about partisan politics. This is not about politics. This should be about what is fair.
The notion of "Terra Nullius" is now discredited - this country was where the Aborigines lived.
The bearded middle-aged white men who drew up the original Australian Constitution excluded not only the indigenous population, but also most non-whites and women - well over half the population. This shows that the Constitution can and should evolve when there have been past oversights and lack of fairness.
Our indigenous people still have "generational disadvantages in health, schooling and employment". Past Royal Commission recommendations to resolve this inequity have yet to be implemented.
Big business and overseas-owned mining companies have access to our representatives - in the form of lobbyists and donations to political parties.
First Nations people should have input into how to resolve problems that directly affect them.
When solutions from the Coalition have failed in the past, it would be good if David Gillespie could make some positive suggestions about this inequity, rather than be so critical about what the Government is doing.
Marina Bishop
Wingham
