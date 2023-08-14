Manning River Times
Letter: The Voice should be about what's fair

By Marina Bishop
August 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Shutterstock picture
I was sorry to read (Lyne MP) David Gillespie's recent political leaflet about The Voice. He makes it about partisan politics. This is not about politics. This should be about what is fair.

