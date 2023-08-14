TIGERS have some injury concerns going into Saturday's Mid North Coast Premier Hockey League women's grand final against fellow Manning club Sharks.
NSW Country representative Lara Watts is battling a hip flexor injury while captain Jordi Hardy fell heavily just before fulltime in the side's 1-0 win over Camden Haven in the grand final qualifier on Saturday.
Hardy scored the only goal of the match in the opening five minutes and from there the contest became an arm wrestle.
"Our defence was great, they muscled up,'' coach Janine Watts said.
Hardy was strong for Tigers as were Abby Watts and fullback Paige Conely.
Sharks dominated the competition-proper to finish minor premier and gain an automatic grand final berth.
Sharks will be looking for a premiership double, with the men's side also the minor premier and grand finalists.
