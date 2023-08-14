Manning River Times
Junior league season at semi-final stage

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 15 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
TAREE Red Rovers moved to the next round of the Group Three Junior Rugby League under 12 tier 2 semi-finals with a hard fought 18-8 win over Lake Cathie in the match at Old Bar.

