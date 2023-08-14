TAREE Red Rovers moved to the next round of the Group Three Junior Rugby League under 12 tier 2 semi-finals with a hard fought 18-8 win over Lake Cathie in the match at Old Bar.
There was a close result in the other tier 2 game, with Old Bar Blue holding out Wingham Tigers 20-18.
The opening weekend of the finals saw league tag played at Taree Recreation Ground on Friday night, with the mod league (under 11s and 12s) and the three girl's tackle grades playing at Old Bar.
International matches (under 13s to 16s) were at the Port Regional Stadium on Sunday.
This weekend will see league tag on Friday night at Port Macquarie with the mid and girl's tackle at Port on Saturday. The Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry will be the venue for the international matches.
