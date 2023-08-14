The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Marine Rescue NSW have been involved in an operation to free an entangled whale off Perpendicular Point at Camden Haven.
A NPWS spokesperson confirmed the whale was a juvenile humpback, about six to seven metres long, which had become entangled in nets and flotation devices.
Fishermen reported the whale after spotting it eight kilometres off Camden Head on Sunday, August 13.
Marine Rescue NSW Acting Commander John Murray said volunteers on board Crowdy Harrington 30, were deployed to Perpendicular Point to assist the two-member NPWS Whale Disentanglement team just after 8am.
"CB 30 carried NPWS personnel, gear and provided on-water assistance for the operation," he said.
The crews located the whale near a pod of adults.
They spent some time circling the pod and assessing the entanglement before the escort animals moved away, enabling the crew to get closer.
A long extension pole was then used to cut the netting's ropes around 11am.
The disentanglement crew kept an eye on the whale to confirm it was free. It then swam off and rejoined its pod.
The NPWS spokesperson said the entanglement was believed to be a fish trap.
Humpback whales are on their annual migration, with more than 35,000 making the journey up and down the Australian east coast every year
Whale disentanglement is a risky activity and highly trained NPWS staff work with partners such as Marine Rescue NSW and ORRCA to undertake these operations when conditions allow.
"Marine Rescue NSW crews train with NPWS across the state for these situations and today's result is a wonderful outcome," Acting Commander Murray said.
It was the second major operation for the Crowdy Harrington crew in two days. Earlier they retrieved a runabout that had been drifting for more than two weeks.
Meanwhile, the NPWS said the whale and calf seen in the Hastings River on Thursday, August 10, were last spotted in Forster two days later, on their way down the East Coast.
*The public can phone 1300-0-PARKS, or ORRCA 02 9415 3333 to report marine mammals in distress.
Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and the Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus
