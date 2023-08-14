Manning River Times
Operation to free humpback caught in fishing nets off Camden Head, south of Port Macquarie


By Sue Stephenson
August 14 2023 - 10:00am
The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Marine Rescue NSW have been involved in an operation to free an entangled whale off Perpendicular Point at Camden Haven.

