Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Wingham.
Eric Kelly, aged 35, was last seen at a motel on Country Club Drive, Wingham, about 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 8.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Eric is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with red hair.
He was last seen wearing a high visibility work jacket and a hoodie with a concreting logo, blue workpants, and thongs.
Eric is also known to frequent the Yamba, Ballina and Byron Bay areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
