Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Great Lakes Police launch appeal to locate man missing from Wingham

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image provided
Image provided

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Wingham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.