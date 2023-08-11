The joys of companion animals

Friday afternoon finds me in the pet store shopping for food for my tribe. I strike up a conversation with a woman also buying food, for her companion cat, a loving ragdoll. And she's found a "special", on cat food.
We discuss how our cats behave like dogs, obedient, knowing 'no' means 'no'. Is it because we treat them as the intelligent creatures they are and we expect them to obey?
We share our house with three cats, which may sound excessive but let me explain. We chose one of those cats, the other two "chose" us (our third acquisition is pictured). By that I mean they were dumped at our door. We decided to keep them because we could afford to give them a home.
But with the cost of living going through the roof, and a power bill that arrived this week reflecting that, they're food and care takes its toll.
I'm comforted by the fact that I'm not alone. More than two-third of Australian households have at least one pet. Of course we do, and we reap the rewards of pet ownership. My brood adore me, especially as I'm filling their food bowl in response to their very loud demands.
We have a dog as well, a border collie who the vet tells us needs to lose a couple of kilos (don't we all). A little less kibble in her bowl each day will do the trick, the vet assures. And what do we feed our dog? she asks, to awkward silence.
Yes, dry food (that she steals from the cats), and the odd fresh bone... and whatever is left on our plates after meals, or maybe some leftovers from the fridge. I'm not the one who shares the Scotch fingers at morning tea time, I tell the vet, but I admit I am the one who throws her the odd slice of cheese.
So, in an effort to lose those kilos, less food (for both the dog and me) and more exercise (for me, the border collie has an obsession with tennis balls that keeps her active). With the days getting longer and a hint of spring in the air, it's time for me to get my step count up.
Enjoy your weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
