Creating open concept living: 4 tips for optimising space

Creating an efficient open plan space involves strategic planning to ensure it's aesthetically pleasing and functional. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Creating open concept living spaces can revolutionise your home's functionality, bringing a fresh, modern appeal that blends comfort with style. But this is more than a mere fad, as it reflects homeowners' evolving lifestyle needs-an embodiment of one's desire for more freedom, flexibility, and the sensation of expansive space, even within relatively confined areas.

Open concept living eliminates barriers such as walls and doors that traditionally separate the kitchen, living room, and dining room. It encourages a communal living experience, fostering more interaction among family members, making social gatherings more inviting, and allowing more natural light into the home. However, creating an efficient open plan space involves strategic planning to ensure it's aesthetically pleasing and functional.

This article gives homeowners the knowledge and tools to bring this popular design trend to life.

1 Knock down walls

Knocking down walls is often the first step when people think about creating open concept living spaces, and for good reason.

The removal of partitioning walls dramatically transforms the sense of space in your home, enabling rooms to flow into each other, enhancing light distribution, and facilitating communication and interaction among household members. However, before you reach for the sledgehammer, there are essential considerations to bear in mind.

Firstly, not all walls can or should be removed. Some are load-bearing and crucial in supporting your home's structural integrity. Identifying these walls can be challenging, especially in older buildings, so it's highly recommended that you consult a professional before proceeding.

2 Get creative with the layout

Creating an open concept living space is as much about imaginative layout planning as it is about physical renovations. Once walls are removed, you're left with a vast open space, where arranging your living, dining, and kitchen areas into a functional, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing layout can be challenging. However, with creativity and a keen eye for design, you can optimise your new open concept living space effectively.

Start by considering how you and your family use your home. Which areas do you spend the most time in? How can these areas be made more accessible and comfortable? Your open concept layout should facilitate your lifestyle, not complicate it.

This process might involve using furniture arrangements, floor treatments, lighting, and features like Astellite stacker doors to subtly separate cooking, dining, and living areas. You can also group related activities together. For example, place dining furniture near the kitchen for easy serving and clearing. Similarly, a lounge area with comfortable seating, a coffee table, and a television could form the heart of a communal living area.

3 Maintain a cohesive theme

Choosing a cohesive colour palette is one of the most effective ways to create a sense of unity in your space.

Choose a soft neutral base colour that extends throughout the open area, providing a canvas on which you can layer different shades and textures. Then, you can use accent colours to delineate different zones. For instance, you could use a bold shade for the dining area chairs, then echo that hue in cushion covers or artwork in the living room. This strategy provides visual connections across the space and creates a harmonious flow without putting up physical barriers.

Furniture selection and placement also contribute to the overall cohesiveness of your design. Choosing furniture pieces with common elements, such as similar lines, materials, or finishes, can help create a sense of continuity. Even if the pieces are different, they can unify the space if they speak the same design language.

Maintaining a cohesive theme is a balancing act-it's about tying everything together without making the space feel monotonous.

4 Define open rooms with light fixtures

Not only does lighting enhance the space's aesthetic appeal, but it can also play a pivotal role in defining different zones within your open floor plan. Even without physical walls, strategic placement and selection of light fixtures can create distinct, functional areas that maintain a relaxed, airy feel.

Consider how each area of your open space will be used and select appropriate lighting for it. Ambient lighting can provide general illumination for the entire space but think about where task and accent lighting may be needed. In the kitchen, under-cabinet lights prove essential in food preparation, while pendant lights over a dining table can define the dining zone and provide focused light for meals. Similarly, floor or table lamps can create a warm, welcoming atmosphere in a living area, inviting relaxation and conversation.

Final thoughts