Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The workshops will take place in Taree, Tea Gardens and Forster throughout August

By Staff Writers
August 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free events to help you research your family history
Free events to help you research your family history

To celebrate National Family History Month MidCoast Libraries is inviting members of the community to a free family history workshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.