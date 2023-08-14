Free events to help you research your family history

To celebrate National Family History Month MidCoast Libraries is inviting members of the community to a free family history workshop.
National Family History Month is an initiative of the Australasian Federation of Family History Organisations, with libraries as well as history and genealogy groups holding events throughout August.
"Digging into your family history can be exciting and rewarding," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"We're delighted that our library services can host workshops on this interesting topic."
The workshops will take place in Taree, Tea Gardens and Forster during August.
Bookings are essential.
At Taree library on Saturday, August 19 from 10.30-12pm, First Steps to Your Family Tree will help you learn how to start your family tree.
The Manning Wallamba Family History Society will show you what resources are available and give tips to assist you with your research.
There will also be family history one-on-one sessions throughout August.
You can book into a one-on-one session with Manning Wallamba Family History Society by calling Taree library on 6592 5290 or by dropping into the library.
At Tea Gardens library on Saturday. August 19 from 10-12pm, Growing up in the 80s will analyse life from the perspective of a child growing up locally at that time, and on Monday, August 21 between 10.30-12.30pm, Getting started with your Family History Research will give you tips on beginning your family history research.
Book by phoning Tea Gardens library on 4997 1265, or by dropping into Tea Gardens library.
At Forster library you can drop in any Tuesday or Thursday, 10am-12pm or Wednesday and Friday, 2pm - 4pm for help in starting your family history research.
Find out more and book your session online at https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events
