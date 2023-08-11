Local organisations have been coming out of their offices and out into public spaces around the Mid Coast to talk about services that are available to people experiencing homelessness.
They were shining a light on the issue because from August 7 to 13, Homelessness Week is being observed.
In Wingham on Thursday, August 10, staff from Home in Place, the Samaritans, Mid North Coast Legal Centre (Legal Aid) and Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services set up shop in Wynter Street near the post office.
Members of Wingham Rotary Club were also part of the lineup, manning their trusty barbecue.
"This is the second year they've helped out at the barbecue here and they're just amazing," Michelle Ryan, Home in Place community participation officer said.
Michelle said that while they didn't speak to anyone currently experiencing homelessness on the day, it was still a valuable exercise.
"For people that find themselves experiencing homelessness, during business hours, they can come to our office in Taree, or they can call us up but they do have to present at some stage, and we can assist people to find temporary accommodation in motels."
"It's just as important to spread the word so that people are aware," she said.
"Even if you're not experiencing homelessness, you may very well know someone who is, so it's important that the community knows where people can go to find out and where they can go to access housing."
Michelle explained that Home in Place has 35 permanent properties in the area. They are also the local provider for emergency temporary accommodation.
For more information call Home in Place on :1300 333 733 or attend the Taree office at 1/57 Albert Street, Taree.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
