MidCoast organisations giving out information on services during Homelessness Week.

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
August 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Home in Place was one of the services providing information to the public in Wingham. Picture supplied
Local organisations have been coming out of their offices and out into public spaces around the Mid Coast to talk about services that are available to people experiencing homelessness.

