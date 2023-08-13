Forster Tuncurry Golf Club's Tuncurry course can add another accolade to its impressive list of achievements after being named home to one of the 15 best golf museums in the world.
The museum, along with its sister site in Strathfield, was recognised by acclaimed United States-based Links Magazine.
With the exception of two centres in Scotland one from Canada, the Australian contingent were the only museums named outside of the US.
Opened in July 2022, the Tuncurry museum is the only facility outside the metropolitan area tracking the history of golf.
Club president, Sue Bellamy was understandably chuffed with the recognition.
"It's a big feather in our cap especially for such a small area like Forster Tuncurry," she said.
"But, we always knew we were good."
Even more remarkable was the highly acknowledged museum was carefully curated on a budget.
Much of the memorabilia on display was donated from club members, golfing enthusiasts and the Australian Golf Heritage Museum and Society after it moved to smaller premises.
"Everyone was so generous."
Sue also acknowledged contributions from Hugh Jolly, Les Brown, Amanda Hurley and Shelly Kurtz and club members who worked long hours to ensure the museum's success.
"It was a real local collaborative effort."
The museum covers the development of golf both locally, an area which stretches to Sapphire Beach (near Coffs Harbour) to Bulahdelah, and nationally.
Golf was first played along the Mid North Coast at Port Macquarie in 1910.
The main of two displays trace the game from its early beginnings in Scotland, and later in Australia at Grose Farm in 1839, to the present day.
There are features on Jim Ferrier, Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Jack Newton, and many others.
Clubs used by Craig Parry to win the 1992 Japan Open also are on display, along with contributions from Tuncurry pro Sarah Kemp.
One wall is dedicated to the greats of Australian golf, from the first major champion, Walter Travis, to more recent ones, Minjee Lee and Cam Smith.
Also on display is a set of clubs made in 1948 for Don Spence, the Concord professional, which were refurbished in 1998 and used by Greg Norman to promote the 50th anniversary of the Holden automobile brand.
"This area is a vibrant golfing area," Sue said.
Next year the club celebrates its 40th anniversary.
While Sue is unsure how the golfing magazine learned about the museum she surmised international visitors and golfers who played in the 2023 Women's NSW Open earlier this year had spread the word.
"Everybody (who visits) loves it and I have nothing but admiration for the museum."
The museum is open seven days a week from 6am-5pm, free-of-charge. However there is a small donation box to help with the upkeep.
Visitors can enjoy a light snack or beverage in the cafe on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
