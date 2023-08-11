Roadworks starting on Forest Lane, Old Bar

Old Bar residents and visitors are being asked to use extra caution when travelling in the vicinity of Saltwater Road and Forest Lane.
MidCoast Council crews will start roadworks in the area on Monday, August 14.
The works include reconstruction and sealing of Forest Lane and road widening along the intersection of Saltwater Road.
Work is expected to take three months to complete weather permitting.
The roadworks come after crews performed tree clearing work last month in preparation for the project.
The roadworks are being done ahead of the staged development of a 526 lot subdivision.
MidCoast Council director of infrastructure and engineering services Rob Scott said that particular section of road was a main connector route for many residents.
"The improvements are essential to cater for future development in the area. The project has also been high on the community's agenda for several years " he said.
"This work will improve safety and efficiency for road users and is part of our focus on improving local and regional roads on the MidCoast."
The project is being part funded through Round Three of the NSW government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.