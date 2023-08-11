Manning River Times
Roadworks starting on Forest Lane, Old Bar

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:00pm
Works to Forest Lane, Old Bar include widening and sealing of the road. Picture supplied
Old Bar residents and visitors are being asked to use extra caution when travelling in the vicinity of Saltwater Road and Forest Lane.

