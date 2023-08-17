FOUR Manning Valley endurance runners will test themselves in the Larapinta Stage Race in the Northern Territory next week.
Marg Lewis, 63 and Katrina Hayes, 63 will be joined by Trish Dawson, 46, in the long run where they'll cover 136km in four days. Sandra Brown, 57, will tackle the shorter run - that's still a testing 90km.
They fly to the run's base at Alice Springs on August 22, with the opening stage - a night run - on August 24. There'll be different courses for the four days, with the Malbunka (long course) ranging in distances from 20km to 45km and the Namatira (short course) 11km to 30km.
Marg's a veteran in such challenges, having completed the 100km Simpson Desert run last year among other endurance runs.
"I told the girls after I finished that run that I wanted to do the Larapinta Trail,'' she explained.
"And they said 'we're coming too'."
They're into the 19th week of training.
Marg said the West MacDonnell Range terrain, where the four courses are conducted, will be tough.
"There'll be sandy creek beds, mountain ridgelines and a lot of rocks. We've been told to take plenty of running shoes, because it apparently eats up the shoes,'' she said.
The temperatures won't be too bad, she said.
"We're expecting 24 to 25 degree days but it will get down to six degrees for the night run.
"I think the hardest thing for us will be backing up for each day. A 100km run, once you've done it, it's over. We'll be running long distances for four consecutive days, so we have to be prepared for that.''
They've been running a lot of steep trails and tracks to build up their endurance.
"We ran to Swans Crossing and back two weekends ago - that's 7km uphill and 7km downhill,'' Marg said.
"We're pretty confident we're ready. We'll find out soon enough.''
However, there are further challenges to come.
"Next year we're looking at doing the Blackall 100 in Queensland,'' Marg said.
"Then in 2025 we want to do the Tarawera Ultramarathon, a 100 mile race in New Zealand.
"That's if our bodies hold out until then.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
