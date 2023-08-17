Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Four Manning endurance runners to tackle Larapinta Stage Race

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Brown, Marg Lewis, Kat Hayes and Trish Dawson on a training run last weekend on Follies Road. They'll take on the Larapinta Stage Race this month. Photo Scott Calvin
Sandra Brown, Marg Lewis, Kat Hayes and Trish Dawson on a training run last weekend on Follies Road. They'll take on the Larapinta Stage Race this month. Photo Scott Calvin

FOUR Manning Valley endurance runners will test themselves in the Larapinta Stage Race in the Northern Territory next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.