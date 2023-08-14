Chatham High School has its very own choir that "sings" in Auslan - the sign language used by the majority of Australia's deaf community.
The Auslan Signing Choir at Chatham High School comes together every Tuesday in the school library for an hour to communicate, learn key word signs, sign songs, play games and mostly have fun together, learning from one another in a welcoming happy place, sign teacher Marianne Croft said.
Around 30 students and staff alike join together from supported learning and mainstream, building on their skills week after week and gaining in confidence.
The choir recently performed the Acknowledgement of Country and National Anthem in sign at academic assemblies, and at the recent Book Tasting day, held to celebration the donation of $10,000 of books to the school from Dymocks Children's Charities.
"Hopefully in the near future, the choir will perform a few more songs they've learnt to sign for all to enjoy, as well as communicate using more and more signs with one another, to include peers and staff who are deaf, hard of hearing, or who have speech difficulties in their conversations," Ms Croft said.
