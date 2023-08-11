IT'S almost a Bridge family reunion on today's On The Bench segment.
Ashleigh Salmon, Gary Bridge's niece, is the special guest on the eve of Saturday's Kristylea Bridge Challenge Cup game between Taree City and Wingham Tigers at the Jack Neal Oval. A league tag player with the Taree City Bulls, Ashleigh outlines the emotion of the day that is played in memory of her cousin and best friend - Kristylea.
The future of league tag, Old Bar's injury crisis and Anthony Cowan's suspension are among other topics discussed while Bridgie reveals there'll be a high profile spectator at the Kristylea day tomorrow.
All this, along with the announcement of the Manning Hotel player of the week, today On The Bench from 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
