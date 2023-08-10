Age-defying secrets: How a cosmetic clinic can help turn back the clock

Popular tweak-ments help turn back the clock without surgery.

Reclaim your glow and transform your skin. Cosmetic clinics in Sydney offer cutting-edge, sought-after treatments to breathe new life into a lacklustre complexion - without surgery.

From laser facials to non-surgical face lifts, we explore popular tweak-ments to refresh, plump, contour, brighten and tighten.

Skin rejuvenation and resurfacing

A great way to make your skin look brighter and smoother is through skin rejuvenation and resurfacing. Here, special treatments remove the old, damaged skin layer to reveal the younger, healthier skin underneath. One popular treatment is the Carbon Laser Facial. This procedure offered by laser experts Tanya Beauty Care cosmetic clinic in Sydney, uses a carbon cream and laser to clean and refresh your skin. Also known as a China Doll Facial or Red Carpet Facial, the laser targets the carbon cream, removing the outer layer of dead skin, oil, and dirt. After this treatment, your skin can look younger, brighter, and healthier.

Who is it for?

Carbon Laser is particularly beneficial if you've been battling oiliness, blackheads, or an overall dullness. Think of it as a wake-up call for your skin. It's a quick, effective method to refresh and renew, instantly working to reveal a radiant glow from within.

The immediate results improve over time with multiple treatments for a fresher, brighter, more youthful look.



Dermapen / Skin Needling

Another option to rejuvenate your skin is Dermapen or Skin Needling. This treatment uses a special tool with tiny needles that create small "injuries" in your skin. Don't worry; it's not as scary as it sounds! These little "injuries" stimulate your skin to heal itself, producing more collagen. The result? Skin that looks firmer and smoother, with fewer lines and wrinkles.

Who is it for?

If your skin shows signs of acne scarring, large pores, or an uneven texture, this could be the treatment for you. The Dermapen is like a reset button, promoting natural skin healing and collagen growth for longer-lasting rejuvenation. It's a treatment that works harmoniously with your unique skin needs and suits most skin types.

Non-Surgical Face Lift

Have you heard of a face lift without surgery? This amazing option helps tighten and lift your skin without the need for an operation. Instead, it uses technologies like ultrasound and radiofrequency. These treatments warm up the deep skin layers to tighten loose skin and encourage new collagen to grow. Collagen is a type of protein that makes our skin look plump and young. Most people see their skin lift and tighten over time, usually in the months following the treatment.

Who is it for?

Ideal if your skin is just starting to flirt with gravity, but not quite ready to commit! If you start to notice sagging in the neck or under the chin, or a lowering of the eyebrow line, a non-surgical face lift could be the answer for you.

Think of it as a polite request asking time to slow its pace. It's less invasive with a softer touch, gently coaxing your skin into a tighter, brighter version of itself with natural looking results.

Injectable fillers

Injectable fillers are substances injected into your skin to help smooth lines, wrinkles, and restore lost volume.

Common areas for treatment include the cheeks, lips, and around the mouth. The fillers work instantly, so you can see the effects right away.

Who is it for?

Those who want to smooth out wrinkles, fine lines, and add volume to areas like the cheeks or lips. It's best for people who are noticing signs of ageing but aren't ready or interested in taking the surgical approach.

Fillers offer immediate results and can be used to address a range of concerns, from lip enhancement to softening deep-set lines. Keep in mind, they're not a one-time deal; you'll need to have them redone every few months or years.



Platelet Rich Plasma injections (PRP injections)

Let's talk about Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections. Here, a small amount of your blood is drawn and then processed to separate the plasma - the part of your blood rich in growth factors. This plasma is then injected back into your skin. These growth factors can help stimulate your skin's natural healing process, boosting collagen production and rejuvenating the skin. It's a natural way to harness the healing power of your own body to keep your skin looking youthful.

Who is it for?

Those who want to harness the power of their body to revitalise their skin. PRP is all about going natural. It's your body's superpower put to work, encouraging the healing process from within. It's like giving Mother Nature a nudge to do her best work. An excellent choice for those looking to soften the marks left by scars and the versatility of the treatment means it can address several issues at once.

Fibroblast skin tightening

Lastly, you could consider fibroblast skin tightening to keep your skin looking fresh and young. This is a non-surgical procedure that targets the fibroblasts in your skin. Fibroblasts are cells that produce collagen and other proteins, making your skin look firm and smooth.

Here's how it works: A specialist uses a device that creates a small plasma flash on your skin's surface. Each flash is like a tiny whisper, telling your skin to tighten up. It causes a tightening effect in the skin's deeper layers, stimulating the fibroblasts. The treatment helps in tightening loose skin and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

After the procedure, you might see some tiny dots or scabbing where the tool touched your skin, but these usually heal in about a week. Most people notice their skin looks tighter right away, but the full results show up in about two to four months as new collagen forms.

Who is it for?

If you're noticing some areas like the eyelids, neck, or mouth lines are more stubborn, fibroblast skin tightening is a non-invasive, lower-risk route to achieving your skin goals.

This procedure is like a precision-guided mission against loose skin and wrinkles with minimal downtime.