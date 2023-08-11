Manning River Times
Home/Photos and Video

Pet of the Week

By Staff Reporters
August 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clover is ready for adoption. Picture supplied.
Clover is ready for adoption. Picture supplied.

It's hard to fathom that this beautiful little girl was found, dumped in a pile of rubbish, at the local tip in Cobar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.