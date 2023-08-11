Primary school students from across the region have visited the Manning Regional Art Gallery and MidCoast Council as part of a special Aboriginal art program.
"The HOME program helps students develop and deepen their understanding of NSW Aboriginal art and history," art gallery director, Rachel Piercy said.
"The face-to-face excursion to the Manning Regional Art Gallery and the gallery space at MidCoast Council administration and customer service centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, is a highlight of the program, where students and teachers met with the local Aboriginal community to learn about Biripi and Worimi culture and language."
They heard the special story of Bilinga, the magpie and how he got his colours, as told by Biripi Elder, pastor Russell Saunders OAM.
They also learnt about the Gathang language, the language spoken by the Biripi, Worimi and Guringay people, and participated in special artmaking activities.
The resulting collaborative work will be on display at the Manning Regional Art Gallery later this year.
The eight participating schools were Barrington, Bobin, Coopernook, Gloucester, Lansdowne, Nabiac, Taree and and Taree West public schools.
As well as the delivery of a bespoke visual arts program for stage three students over three school terms, the HOME program also provided professional learning for teachers, regional gallery staff and local artists.
Participating schools, as well as all primary schools in the Mid-Coast area are also invited to take part in a matching and colouring competition with a chance to win four tickets to Possum Magic at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Schools can obtain more information by emailing community@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
The HOME Program has been developed by the Biripi and Worimi communities throughout the Mid-Coast region and the Manning Regional Art Gallery as part of the program Home: Aboriginal art from NSW, a partnership since 2015 between Wiradjuri community at Wagga Wagga, Wagga Wagga Art Gallery, NSW Department of Education arts unit and the Art Gallery of NSW.
