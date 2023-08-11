Manning River Times
MidCoast Council customer service team received 5044 building and development related telephone calls between April and June

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
Picture Shutterstock.
In the two months between April 1 and June 30 the MidCoast Council customer service team received 5044 building and development related telephone calls, while the development and building department received 572 customer requests.

