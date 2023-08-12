MidCoast Council estimates upgrades to The Bucketts Way at Clareval, between Wards River and Stroud, will take about three months to complete.
The project has been partly funded by three levels of government with the federal government contributing $40 million.
Federal Member for Lyne, David Gillespie has met with council to receive a briefing on the latest stretch of upgrades.
This stage of the project involves an almost one kilometre section of road about four kilometres north of Stroud Road.
Works will include widening the road, resurfacing and drainage improvements.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority, so it's essential that we help support council in the maintenance of our roads," Dr Gillespie said.
"Given that responsibility for the road falls within the jurisdiction of both MidCoast Council and the state government, those federal dollars have been important in building on their investment."
