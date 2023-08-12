Manning River Times
This stage of the project involves an almost one kilometre section of road approximately four kilometres north of Stroud Road.

By Staff Writers
August 12 2023 - 6:00pm
David Gillespie inspects progress of The Buckets Way upgrade with MidCoast Council operations manager, north, Daniel Park, Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council estimates upgrades to The Bucketts Way at Clareval, between Wards River and Stroud, will take about three months to complete.

