WINGHAM will seek to appeal a 12 game suspension handed down to second rower Joel Kleindienst by the rugby league judiciary this week.
The club was unsuccessful in getting an intentional high tackle charge downgraded. Kleindienst was sent off by referee Landon Blissett in the match against Macleay Valley at Wingham on July 30.
Wingham provided video evidence to support their case. Club treasurer Craig Martin said the Tigers are 'disappointed' with the ruling. He said yesterday the club was looking at all avenues for appeal.
"We thought we had a strong case,'' Mr Martin said.
"We want to take this further.''
Macleay Valley captain-coach Anthony Cowan was suspended for seven games by the judiciary. He was sent off in the same incident involving Kleindienst and charged with running in to become involved in a fight and striking.
The Mustangs are currently third on the ladder and assured of a finals berth. However, the suspension rules Cowan out for the remainder of the season.
Old Bar five-eighth Kurt Lewis took the early plea after being dismissed just before halftime in the game against Port City last Saturday. Lewis was charged with offensive language to a match official.
Pirates president Andrew Wilkes said the club won't appeal.
Old Bar has lost two forwards, Will Clarke and Isaac Worboys for the season due to injury and will now also be without Lewis.
"Everything has just happened in the last fortnight,'' Mr Wilkes said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
