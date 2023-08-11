Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news

By Margaret Haddon
August 11 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Community Hall. File picture.
The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers will be holding their very popular "Café for a Day" again on Wednesday, September 13 at the hall. Only $5 entry will get you lunch and entertainment and a chance to win some prizes from a couple of competitions.

Local News

