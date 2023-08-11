The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers will be holding their very popular "Café for a Day" again on Wednesday, September 13 at the hall. Only $5 entry will get you lunch and entertainment and a chance to win some prizes from a couple of competitions.
If you have something for "Show and Tell" bring it along. Bring along your friends and if there is anyone new in the community please come along and join us and make some new friends. The day will commence at 10am. Everyone is welcome.
The Lansdowne fishing club held their August outing on the weekend with four members weighing in.
Jolene Minett caught three flathead and one Seargent Baker in the bluewater section with a total weight of 1.377kg. The largest flathead weighed 0.358kg and the Seargent Baker weighed 0.561kg.
Phil Minett caught three tailor in the beach and rock section with a total weight of 1.594kg, with the largest weighing 0.620kg.
He also caught three flathead in the bluewater section with a total weight of 0.865kg, with the largest weighing 0.397kg.
Steve Nicholson caught three flathead in the estuary section with a total weight of 1.459kg, with the largest weighing 0.660kg.
Ann Fish caught her bag limit of five flathead in the estuary section with a total weight of 2.287kg, the largest weighing 0.497kg.
The next fishing outing will be held on September 2 and 3. This will be their last official outing and weigh in before their presentation. Target species for the outing will be Drummer and Freshwater Catfish.
The club's next seafood raffle will be held this Saturday, August 12 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. There will be 15 seafood trays, 15 meat trays, one fruit and vegetable tray and the $40 supporter's prize. The raffle is drawn at 7pm.
The fishing club is running a Father's Day raffle to be drawn on September 2 after their meat raffle. First prize is an esky, second prize is $100 of gear from Supercheap, third prize is a $50 club voucher to be used in the club, plus other bits and pieces thrown in. Tickets are available from the club or from fishing club members.
The Open Music Day which is held on the fourth Sunday of each month at the Lansdowne Community Hall will unfortunately clash with Krambach's music day.
However, the day will be still going ahead on August 27 and we will still have a fantastic event. So, we will still see everyone at the Lansdowne Hall. Make sure you bring your dancing shoes. Phone Jennie on 0431 347 772 for information.
