A $50,000 federal government grant will enable further renovations to be undertaken at the Nabiac Showground.
Drawn from the local roads and community infrastructure program, funds would be put towards the installation of a new suspended ceiling in the hall to enhance the internal appearance of the structure.
"It was great to catch up with Wallamba District A&H Association president, John Baker, treasurer, Christine Heffernan, secretary, Carol Baines, and committee member, Moya Harris, recently to discuss the upgrades," Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said.
"The hall is an invaluable piece of infrastructure for the community, so I'm very pleased to have been able to secure $50,000 to assist in the upgrades."
Dr Gillespie said the program had become a critical program for regional councils in local infrastructure.
