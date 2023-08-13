Manning River Times
Money was drawn from the local roads and community infrastructure program

By Staff Writers
August 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Wallamba District A&H Association president, John Baker, treasurer, Christine Heffernan, secretary, Carol Baines thanked David Gillespie. Picture supplied.
A $50,000 federal government grant will enable further renovations to be undertaken at the Nabiac Showground.

