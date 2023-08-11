NSW Country representative Lara Watts will be an absentee from the Tigers side to play Camden Haven in the grand final qualifier for the women's Mid North Coast Hockey League at Taree from 4pm on Saturday.
Watts is currently in Shepperton playing with NSW Country in the Australian Country Championships with fellow Manning player Priya Bourke. At the time of writing NSW was unbeaten. The championship concludes on Sunday.
Despite being without one of her key players, Tigers coach Janine Watts (Lara's mum) is confident the side can earn a crack at Sharks in the grand final to be played in Taree on Saturday, August 19. Sharks men and women both finished minor premiers to earn a saloon passage through the grand final, with second meeting third to decide the other spot.
"We've got a really good strike line,'' Watts said.
"They move well and they're always creating. I'm pretty confident.''
Watts said experienced Jordan Hardy usually stands up in big games while Paige Connelly has been consistent all season.
The teams met three times in the season-proper, with Tigers winning two encounters. They were down seven players in the match they lost.
Watts said her players are determined to claim a grand final berth to make it an all-Manning match.
"That'd be good,'' she said.
Camden Haven and Port Thunder will play at Port Macquarie tomorrow to determine Sharks' opponent in the men's grand final.
Sharks men ensured the grand final would be played in Taree when comfortably claiming the minor premiership. Under Mid North Coast Hockey League rules this year the men's minor premier hosts the grand final. In 2024 the women's minor premier will play the grand final at home.
Manning Hockey secretary Frank Birkefeld said while Sharks were dominant in both the men's and women's leagues, the competitions were well contested.
Taree West returned to top division in the men's and women's this year.
"It was a big learning curve for both teams, but they improved out of sight,'' he said.
"They're looking forward to next season.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
