Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Campbell's return a boost for Tigers

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Campbell takes the ball up for Forster in a match against Wingham last season, He hopes to play for Wingham in Saturday's game against Taree City.
Nathan Campbell takes the ball up for Forster in a match against Wingham last season, He hopes to play for Wingham in Saturday's game against Taree City.

HE was a high profile gain for the Wingham Tigers this year and now second rower Nathan Campbell is poised to return to the field for Saturday's crucial Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.