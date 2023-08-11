HE was a high profile gain for the Wingham Tigers this year and now second rower Nathan Campbell is poised to return to the field for Saturday's crucial Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City.
Campbell captain-coached Forster-Tuncurry to the semi-finals last year. He moved to the Tigers this season but aggravated an Achilles tendon problem in the representative program. That limited him to just five minutes in the competition-proper against Macleay when the tendon problem flared again.
Captain-coach Mitch Collins isn't expecting too many minutes out of Campbell on Saturday.
"But he's a big body on the bench and we'll use him when we can,'' Collins said.
The makeup of the bench will be determined on the result of the under 18 match. If Taree City wins Wingham's top five hopes will be dashed, so Collins will grab Ricky Carrington and Lleyton Moore, who have both played first grade this year.
However, if the Tigers win, Collins will look elsewhere.
Back rower Kyran Bubb is unlikely to play due to injury.
The Tigers, Taree City and Port Sharks are battling for the last two places in the five, although Collins said his side can go a long way to securing a berth by beating the Bulls.
Wingham comes off a morale-boosting win over Port Sharks last week, an intercept try to winger Fletcher Lewis in the final moments securing the 19-12 decision.
The Tigers have dominated the Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup games against Taree since its inception. However, Collins said history counts for nothing this weekend.
