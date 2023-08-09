Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State government refutes claim it has done a deal with United Petroleum

By Staff Writers
August 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The State government has refuted claims it has done a deal with United Petroleum to replace the Regional Seniors travel card.
The State government has refuted claims it has done a deal with United Petroleum to replace the Regional Seniors travel card.

The State government has refuted claims it has done a deal with United Petroleum to replace the Regional Seniors travel card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.